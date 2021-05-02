Experts debate Bitcoin climate footprint in latest Cointelegraph Crypto Duel By Cointelegraph

Experts debate Bitcoin climate footprint in latest Cointelegraph Crypto Duel
In the latest Cointelegraph Crypto Duel, founder of Digiconomist Alex de Vries and CEO and founder of Blockchain for Climate Joseph Pallant debated the intensity of Bitcoin’s footprint and possible paths forward to reduce it.
As pointed out by de Vries, Bitcoin’s energy consumption has been increasing together with its network. The analyst predicts its carbon footprint could increase tremendously as gets closer to mass adoption.
