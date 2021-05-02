Ethereum Prepares to Hit $3000 ATH Anytime Soon By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Ethereum Prepares to Hit $3000 ATH Anytime Soon
  • is now preparing to hit ATH of $3000 anytime soon.
  • This will mark the first time that Ethereum achieved the $3000 ATH.

Ethereum is now ready more than ever to reach the bullish price of $3K anytime soon. Specifically, the crypt was able to record a high growth rate of almost 30.8% in the past 30 days. If ETH will continue to this trend, reaching the bullish price of $3k will be easy for the crypto.

Of note, Ethereum has greatly maintained and pushed its price to a higher peak even amid the cryptocurrency price rally this year. Based on a report, Ethereum keeps mooning with a drastic growth all day long.

Over the weekend, Ethereum price increased overwhelmingly to 35% to record a bullish price of over $2900. In addition, ETH price rally eventually comes at the same time frame as active Ethereum addresses continue to go mainstream.

According to CoinGecko, ETH price is $2,891.03 with a 24h trading volume of over $36 billion at…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

