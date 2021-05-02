Ethereum breaks past $3,000 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Ethereum are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high of $3,017 on Monday, extending last week’s rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Ether rose 2% on the Bitstamp exchange to hit the milestone early in Asia trade. It is up more than 300% for the year so far, outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin.

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

hovered around $58,000 on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR