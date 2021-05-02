Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Launches With Seven Clients By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Launches With Seven Clients
  • developers have launched an ETH 2.0 Testnet called Steklo.
  • Ethereum is gradually moving from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake.
  • Ethereum recently reached a new all-time high of just under $3,000.

Ethereum developers have launched a ETH 2.0 Testnet called Steklo. According to a report, the developers launched the ETH 2.0 Testnet with seven clients.

Of note, Sajida Zouarhi, a blockchain engineer disclosed the Ethereum 2.0 Testnet achievement via Twitter.

“The first Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Steklo was launched today with 3 Eth1 clients (Besu, Geth and Nethermind), and 4 Eth2 clients (Teku, Prysm, Lighthouse, and Nimbus). This is the first successful step towards a Proof-of-Stake.”

However, the Steklo will operate fo…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR