Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Launches With Seven Clients By CoinQuora

Ethereum developers have launched a ETH 2.0 Testnet called Steklo. According to a report, the developers launched the ETH 2.0 Testnet with seven clients.

Of note, Sajida Zouarhi, a blockchain engineer disclosed the Ethereum 2.0 Testnet achievement via Twitter.

“The first Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Steklo was launched today with 3 Eth1 clients (Besu, Geth and Nethermind), and 4 Eth2 clients (Teku, Prysm, Lighthouse, and Nimbus). This is the first successful step towards a Proof-of-Stake.”

However, the Steklo will operate fo…

