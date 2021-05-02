Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Launches With Seven Clients By CoinQuora

Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Launches With Seven Clients
Ethereum developers have launched a ETH 2.0 Testnet called Steklo. According to a report, the developers launched the ETH 2.0 Testnet with seven clients.
Of note, Sajida Zouarhi, a blockchain engineer disclosed the Ethereum 2.0 Testnet achievement via Twitter.
“The first Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Steklo was launched today with 3 Eth1 clients (Besu, Geth and Nethermind), and 4 Eth2 clients (Teku, Prysm, Lighthouse, and Nimbus). This is the first successful step towards a Proof-of-Stake.”
However, the Steklo will operate fo…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
