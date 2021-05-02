Elon Musk, DOGE market maker? Meme currency pumps as SNL skit looms By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
DOGE is set to make its pop culture debut.

As a weeklong pump carries the meme cryptocurrency up 12% on the daily to $.33 and a staggering 43.8% higher on a 7-day basis, some are now speculating the rally could be fueled perhaps in part by a social media tease from billionaire Elon Musk that he’ll be participating in a Saturday Night Live sketch titled “The Dogefather.”