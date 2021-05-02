Elliot Page Once Collapsed Due To Identity Pressures

“That’s what it leads to.”
During the interview, Page also discusses an instance in which he collapsed during an after-party for a premiere of Inception.
“There was so much press and so many premieres all around the world and I was wearing dresses and heels to pretty much every single event,” Page recalled, before discussing a moment when his manager offered dresses to choose from for a premiere.
“I lost it, it was like a cinematic moment,” he explained. “That night, after the premiere at the after-party, I collapsed. That’s something that’s happened frequently in my life, usually corresponding with a panic attack.”
Page told Oprah how the incident reflected “every experience you’ve had since you were a toddler, people saying, ‘The way you’re sitting is not ladylike, you’re walking like a boy. The music you’re listening to as a teenager.’ Obviously, the way you dress.”
“Every single aspect of who you are constantly being looked at and put in a box in a very binary system. That’s what it leads to.”
Page also talked about his experience being nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for the 2008 film Juno, which he described as “a pretty intense time.”
“I remember it felt so impossible to communicate with people how unwell I was because obviously there is so much excitement,” he continued. “The film unexpectedly became a big hit, I became quite known, all these things and I felt I couldn’t express just the degree of pain I was in.”
Page told Oprah that he “could not” look at photos from the Oscars red carpet from that year: “People might watch this and say, ‘Oh my gosh, this person is crying about the night they went to the Oscars.'”
“And I think again that prevents the ability to allow yourself to not just feel the pain but reflect on the pain,” Page continued, “to even begin to sit down and bring it all up and finally confront all of that.”
Peer-support services are available at the Trans Lifeline. You can call the hotline at (877) 565-8860.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!