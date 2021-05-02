Ellie Goulding Gives Birth to First Child, Mom and Baby Are ‘Healthy and Happy’

Instagram

The ‘Love Me Like You Do’ singer officially becomes a first-time mother as she delivers her first child with husband Caspar Jopling following two years of marriage.

Singer Ellie Goulding is a new mum.

The “Burn” star and her husband Caspar Jopling recently welcomed their first child, and the new dad confirmed the baby news with a photo on his Instagram Story on Sunday (02May21).

“Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful,” he captioned a picture of a bouquet of flowers.

Ellie announced she was pregnant last month (Apr21) as part of an at-home shoot for Vogue Magazine, revealing she discovered she was expecting while celebrating her first wedding anniversary last year (20).

The couple wed in August, 2019 at York Minster in England.

The new mom hasn’t posted anything regarding her child as her husband asked for privacy. “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job,” he wrote. “But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you x.”

Ellie previously said of her pregnancy, “Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, (but) – I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

The pregnancy also allowed her to patch things up with her mother due to a friction following her 2019 wedding. “There was nothing really to resolve. I have seen her since the wedding but not much since the lockdowns. But she’s been very good, we’ve all been very good. I can’t wait to see my new grandchild,” her mom said in a separate interview.