Ellie Goulding Gives Birth To Child With Caspar Jopling

The singer’s husband Caspar Jopling revealed the news on his Instagram Story, gesturing to their new arrival by posting a screenshot of the current world population with just one more person added.
“Mum and baby both healthy and happy,” he announced in the next slide. “Extremely grateful.”
“I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job,” Jopling continued. “But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy…Thank you.”
Back in February, Goulding told Vogue that having a baby was “not the plan”: “The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.”
Goulding also opened up about how pregnancy can be “challenging” as well as changes in her life that occurred as a result: “I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”
Congratulations to Ellie and Caspar on the new addition to their family!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!