Dollar holds gains as traders look to U.S. data for policy cues

Article content

SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to a recent bounce on Monday as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket U.S. economic data, looking for clues on the outlook for global inflation and for policymakers’ response.

Asia trade was thinned by public holidays in Japan and China that also kept a lid on volatility, leaving the greenback where it settled after a Friday leap. It steadied at $1.2029 per euro and bought 109.28 yen.

The dollar index, measured against six major currencies, held at 91.242. The index dropped 2% through April as a positive view of global recovery prospects lifted trade-exposed currencies at the dollar’s expense.

“We expect the dollar to trend lower because of the improving global economic outlook,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy in an emailed note, with U.S. import demand also likely to support exporters’ currencies.

“Nevertheless,” she said “the risk of short bouts of dollar strength remain if solid data push U.S. Treasury yields materially higher.”

The Australian and New Zealand dollars both rose though April, but dropped on Friday when strong U.S. consumption figures boosted the U.S. currency.