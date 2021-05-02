David Beckham Wears Underwear When Taking Zoom Calls Amid Pandemic

Instagram

According to his wife Victoria Beckham, the retired soccer player usually dresses for comfort from the waist down when taking Zoom calls at home amid Covid-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz –

David Beckham takes Zoom calls in his underwear, according to his wife Victoria.

The fashion designer revealed the former soccer star likes to be really comfortable for his video calls, so he puts on a shirt and tie but no trousers.

According to British newspaper The Sun, when Victoria gave a keynote talk for London Rising 2021 last week (ends30Apr21), she joked, “I wasn’t just going to put on an elasticated waistband, I still dressed up (for the virtual appearance). David on the other hand, he would do Zoom calls and have a shirt and a tie on. And from the waist down, he would be in his pants.”

“I think the people he was on a call with would have been quite surprised if they had seen the full look.”

Meanwhile, Victoria celebrated her “very special husband” as he turned 46 on Sunday (02May21), taking to Instagram to heap praise on David, the father of her kids Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and nine-year-old Harper, on his special day.

Alongside a picture of the pair cuddling, she wrote, “Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday we all love you so so much…”

Victoria also shared a picture of David posing with balloon sculptures.

His kids were celebrating him too – Brooklyn shared some throwback snaps of himself as a baby with his father, and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most incredible dad. I hope to be the amazing dad you are today xx I love you so much,” while brother Romeo posted a recent photo of himself and the birthday boy singing together at an intimate family beach gathering.

He captioned the pictures, “Happy birthday dad!!!! I love u so much and hope you have the most amazing day (sic).”

And Cruz added, “Happy birthday dad have a great day love you (sic).”

Harper is too young for social media, but Victoria took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture of the father-daughter duo, adding the caption, “Birthday kisses from Harper Seven!”