Crypto Is the Biggest Wealth Creation Tool Says Papa Murphy’s Owner By CoinQuora



Crypto Is the Biggest Wealth Creation Tool Says Papa Murphy’s Owner



A Papa Murphy’s franchise recently went viral after adding crypto payments.

David Bertao, the franchise owner, is a huge crypto enthusiast.

Also, Bertao believes crypto is the biggest wealth generation tool since stocks.

David Bertao, a Papa Murphy’s franchise owner based in Fresno California, shared his crypto sentiments in a recent exclusive interview with CoinQuora. Notably, Bertao’s pizza franchise recently went viral on social media after adding crypto payments.

When asked by CoinQuora why he chose to add crypto payments Bertao remarkably said,

“How would you like it if people paid you in Google (NASDAQ:) or Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock when paying for your product or service? That’s exactly what being paid in crypto is like.”

Bertao is an entrepreneur who started investing in crypto after the 2020 stock market crash. Subsequently, the businessman felt inspired by Tesla’s addition of to its payment opti…

