Corn hits 8-year high as dry weather in Brazil raises supply concerns

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures rose for a third consecutive session on Monday to hit their highest since March 2013 as dry weather in Brazil raised concerns about global supplies.

Wheat extended gains into a third session, while soybeans rose for a second straight day.

“There are big issues for Brazil corn crop which is suffering due to lack of rains,” a Singapore-based feed grains trader said. “Wheat is tracking gains in corn as it is used as a substitute for corn in animal feed.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 2.2% to $6.88-1/4 a bushel by 0314 GMT, hovering near the session high of $6.98 a bushel – the highest since March 2013.

“Brazil’s weather continues to provide support for the price gains. A material chunk of Brazil’s second corn crop sits in drying soils,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Brazil’s 2020/2021 total corn crop estimate was lowered by almost 8% to 104.1 million tonnes as dry weather is affecting yields of the country’s second corn plantings, forecaster Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

The overall production forecast was affected by a cut of some 10 million tonnes of Brazil’s second corn forecast, now expected to be 70.7 million tonnes, according to Safras.