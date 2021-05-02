Comedian Bill Maher excoriates environmental impact of crypto By Cointelegraph

Speaking in the New Rules segment on his show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, the comedian said the goal of mining crypto was to “make something that is purposefully arbitrary.” Comparing the crypto space to a virtual game and speaking about mining in a seemingly derisive tone, Maher implied investing in tokens was a childish endeavor which some prominent financial figures like Warren Buffett were avoiding.

Bill Maher did not hold back criticizing cryptocurrencies from to Dogecoin, implying the whole space was fake and yet still required an incredible amount of real energy.

