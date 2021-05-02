China, Japan, S.Korea vow to provide ‘targeted’ support for recovery from pandemic By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Finance ministers and central bank governors from China, Japan and South Korea vowed on Monday to provide necessary support by providing “targeted” measures for those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They pledged to “achieve inclusive recovery, preserve long-term fiscal sustainability and maintain financial stability” in a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting held on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank’s annual meetings.
