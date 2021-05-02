Chandler Powell And Daughter Grace Wear Matching Khakis

“Dad and daughter khakis.”
Chandler Powell shared the cutest photo on Instagram of him twinning with his daughter, Grace, in their Australian Zoo khakis uniform.
The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star didn’t gift her daughter the beautiful shirt until she was one month old.
“To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo,” Bindi shared last week. “We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals.”
With her Australian Zoo khaki shirt, Grace already looks like her parents’ mini-me.
