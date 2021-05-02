Cardano Price Will Double in August, Says Crypto Expert By CoinQuora

Cardano Price Will Double in August, Says Crypto Expert
- Crypto expert Lark Davis says ADA price will double in August.
- basks in the spotlight from some great achievements.
- The firm behind Cardano is in a hiring frenzy.
Crypto expert Lark Davis Tweets that he expects Cardano (ADA) will shoot up following the smart contract launch in August. He mentioned that users will probably see the price double in the lead-up to the event. With this, Lark caught the attention of many crypto enthusiasts.
#cardano smart contracts in August will probably see the price double in triple in the lead up to the event.
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 2, 2021
