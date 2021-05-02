BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 4/30: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

The recent weakness in (BTC) price did not see any panic selling by investors, suggesting the sentiment in the crypto sector remains bullish. After Ether’s (ETH) strong run in the past few days, Bitcoin played catch up today as it reclaimed the $55,000 level. This suggests investors continue to accumulate on dips.

Gaming-focused venture capital fund Bitkraft Ventures, with more than $400 million in assets under management, has tied up with crypto research firm Delphi Digital to invest in crypto-assets and related projects.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360