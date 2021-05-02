Binance to Donate 1K Oxygen Connectors to Indian Hospitals By CoinQuora



Binance to Donate 1K Oxygen Connectors to Indian Hospitals



Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) mentioned on Twitter that their charity team had secured about 175 oxygen connectors worth $200,000. However, the oxygen connectors would arrive in Indian hospitals within seven days. Moreover, the team is working to provide more than 1,000 connectors in India.