Binance to Donate 1K Oxygen Connectors to Indian Hospitals By CoinQuora

  • Binance team is planning to provide 1,000 oxygen connectors.
  • Binance charity team has secured about 175 oxygen connectors worth $200,000.
  • Other recent donations also include WazirX, Coinswitch Kuber.

Binance team is planning to provide 1,000 oxygen connectors to shows support to India’s efforts towards containing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) mentioned on Twitter that their charity team had secured about 175 oxygen connectors worth $200,000. However, the oxygen connectors would arrive in Indian hospitals within seven days. Moreover, the team is working to provide more than 1,000 connectors in India.

