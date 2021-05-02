Binance to Donate 1K Oxygen Connectors to Indian Hospitals By CoinQuora

Binance to Donate 1K Oxygen Connectors to Indian Hospitals
- Binance team is planning to provide 1,000 oxygen connectors.
- Binance charity team has secured about 175 oxygen connectors worth $200,000.
- Other recent donations also include WazirX, Coinswitch Kuber.
Binance team is planning to provide 1,000 oxygen connectors to shows support to India’s efforts towards containing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) mentioned on Twitter that their charity team had secured about 175 oxygen connectors worth $200,000. However, the oxygen connectors would arrive in Indian hospitals within seven days. Moreover, the team is working to provide more than 1,000 connectors in India.
Our charity team @BinanceBCF have so far located 175 oxygen connectors in available stock in Asia, cost roughly $200k, and it should arrive in Indian hospitals in 7 days. Still working on 1000 more. Our prayers go out to everyone in India fighting this pandemic. Stay SAFU!
