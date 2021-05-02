Billie Eilish Vogue Cover Photos

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want.”
The photoshoot was Billie’s idea, referencing old Hollywood and pinup girls. “I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all,” she told Vogue. “Y’know, besides when I’m alone and shit.”
However, Billie went into the photoshoot knowing that her choice of a corset might bring backlash. As well as appreciating the beauty of corsets, she’s also aware of their function: “If I’m honest with you, I hate my stomach, and that’s why.”
“‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’” Billie predicted some people might respond to the photos. “My thing is that I can do whatever I want. It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”
Well, if the tweets are anything to go by, people were *very* into this new Billie look:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!