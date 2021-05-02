Biggest one day USDC print in history marks lowest Bitcoin dominance in years By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
More USD Coin (USDC) was printed on April 30 than at any time in the dollar-backed stablecoin’s existence, as just over $3 billion was minted in one fell swoop.

New USD Coins are minted whenever a customer exchanges their U.S dollars for the stablecoin, and Friday’s influx amounted to over 26% of its market cap at the time.