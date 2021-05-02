Biden’s capital gains tax plan to pull crypto down to earth from the moon? By Cointelegraph



Biden’s capital gains tax plan to pull crypto down to earth from the moon?



There are often multiple causes for an asset’s sharp decline, but Bitcoin’s (BTC) 10% “nosedive,” which took place on April 22, may be blamed on the Biden Administration’s reported plan to tax capital gains at double the current rate on America’s wealthiest.

is habitually volatile, so one probably shouldn’t read too much into a double-digit swoon in any given week, but this might be as good a place as any to reflect upon the possible impact of the United States capital gains taxes, and taxes in general, upon the future growth of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph