Barack Obama has something to teach leaders in business and politics

It’s presentation time. “Imagine your audience in their underwear,” they suggest.” It will help calm your nerves.” While we don’t want to be presumptuous, we truly don’t think that you are going to feel any less anxious by picturing your listeners with no clothes on. In fact, it might make you feel awkward and weird. There are a lot better ways you can get over your speaking anxiety.

It is estimated that 77 per cent of the population suffer from glossophobia, or the fear of public speaking. Like any phobia, there are underlying causes, many of which can be dealt with simply by building your confidence, being prepared, getting to know your audience, and putting into practice some tried and true techniques that make a speech not just good, but memorable.

Barack Obama is a captivating speaker who enthralls his audiences and gives them a reason to listen. Beyond the words themselves, he paints a picture and tells a story that resonates with his listeners. He emphasizes his thoughts and ideas using deliberate repetition, ensuring his audience can’t help but understand what he is trying to say. Through thoughtful gestures and voice inflections, he delivers his message with confidence and conviction, and the message is received in the same manner.