Bank of England and UK Parliament get ‘Bitcoin fixes this’ treatment By Cointelegraph

Bank of England and UK Parliament get ‘Bitcoin fixes this’ treatment
One crypto user is seemingly taking exception to current monetary policy from the Bank of England, or BoE, and expressing their frustration with a laser projector.
Reported by Twitter user Dominic Frisby, an unknown person projected “ fixes this” and other messages on the exterior walls of both the BoE and the Parliament of the United Kingdom on Saturday. The message appeared underneath Big Ben as well as the front of the central bank surrounded by a red box with the artist’s hallmark, and the photo has already been turned into a nonfungible token.
