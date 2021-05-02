Bank of Canada’s hawks unlikely to fly too far ahead of Fed

Article content

TORONTO — The Bank of Canada’s signal that it may begin hiking interest rates before the Federal Reserve has lit a fire under the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie overshoots.

In a move that surprised some investors last week, Canada’s central bank sharply upgraded its forecasts for economic growth and changed its guidance to show it could start raising its benchmark interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022.

It also tapered its bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs. The U.S. central bank’s current guidance is to leave interest rates on hold until at least 2024.

Interest rate differentials are a major driver of currency markets. Too strong a currency could reduce the competitiveness of Canada’s exports, slowing economic growth. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States.

The BoC has begun hiking borrowing costs ahead of the Fed twice since the start of the millennium – in 2002, following the 2001 recession in the United States, and in 2010, after the global financial crisis. In both cases it reversed all of the tightening before a new rate-hike cycle began.