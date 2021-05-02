A $1 billion crypto fund could be on its way from Andreessen Horowitz By Cointelegraph

A $1 billion crypto fund could be on its way from Andreessen Horowitz
Building on its previous crypto involvement, VC firm Andreessen Horowitz is now reportedly gathering thunder for another fund, according to an article from the Financial Times, or FT.
“The new fund, Andreessen’s third that is focused on cryptocurrency investments, is aiming to raise between $800m and $1bn from investors, according to four people with knowledge of the process,” FT wrote on Friday.
