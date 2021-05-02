19 Forgotten 2000s Celebrity Couples

The last time you thought about these couples, you were probably listening to “Womanizer” on your classic iPod.
1.
Chris Evans and Jessica Biel
2.
Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey
3.
Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan
4.
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock
5.
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal
6.
Heidi Klum and Anthony Kiedis
7.
Bow Wow and Ciara
8.
Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher
9.
Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz
10.
Eddie Murphy and Mel B
11.
Mark Ronson and Rashida Jones
12.
Renée Zellweger and Jack White
13.
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds
14.
Ashley Olsen and Lance Armstrong
15.
Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett
16.
Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn
17.
Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman
18.
Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis
19.
Billy Corgan and Jessica Simpson
