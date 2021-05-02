19 Forgotten 2000s Celebrity Couples



Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Entertainment



The two dated briefly in 2003 after meeting on the set of their rom-com, Just Married.

In 2009, following Brittany’s death, Ashton took to Twitter to express his sadness, tweeting, “2day the world lost a little piece of sunshine. My deepest condolences go out 2 Brittany’s family, her husband, & her amazing mother Sharon. See you on the other side, kid.”