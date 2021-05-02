18 Avengers Who Were Almost Played By Different Actors

I’d still pay to see the Spider-Man movies starring Timothée Chalamet though.
2.
Chadwick Boseman initially auditioned for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, but the role went to Dave Bautista.
3.
Lee Pace was a serious contender for the role of Peter Quill but Chris Pratt was cast instead. Lee went on to play Ronan the Accuser.
4.
Saoirse Ronan was the “prototype” for the character of Scarlet Witch, but the role ultimately went to Elizabeth Olsen.
5.
Sebastian Stan originally auditioned for Steve Rogers but was told he wasn’t right for the part and was offered the role of Bucky Barnes instead.
6.
Emily Blunt was Jon Favreau’s first choice for Black Widow, but due to conflicts with the movie Gulliver’s Travels Emily had to drop out.
8.
At one point, Sam Rockwell was in the running to screen test for Tony Stark. He didn’t get the part but felt like his Iron Man 2 character, Justin Hammer, was his “chance to be Tony Stark.”
9.
Amandla Stenberg was very close to being cast as Shuri but dropped out because they felt the character should be played by a dark-skinned Black actor.
10.
Danny DeVito auditioned for Rocket, but Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn felt that the character needed a younger-sounding voice.
11.
Katherine Langford was cast as an older version of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame. Her scene was cut though because the creators felt like it was too confusing.
12.
John Krasinski was asked to audition for Steve Rogers way before Chris Evans had even been offered the role.
14.
Jessica Chastain was up for both Maya Hansen in Iron Man 3 but turned it down due to scheduling conflicts. She was also offered Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange but decided if she was gonna be in a Marvel movie she wanted to be cast as a hero.
16.
DeWanda Wise was originally supposed to play Maria Rambeau but had to drop out because of her prior commitment to Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It.
17.
Matthew McConaughey was offered the role of Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 but he turned it down to be in The Dark Tower.
18.
Finally, Amanda Seyfried turned down the role of Gamora because she didn’t want to be green and she thought Guardians of the Galaxy wouldn’t do well.
