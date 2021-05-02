15 Hottest Evan Peters Pictures

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Evan Peters: talented actor and TOTAL babe. Whether you fell in love with him from American Horror Story, X-Men, WandaVision, or one of his many other projects, you’re welcome here. Please enjoy some beautiful pictures of this fine-ass man:

1.

When he served LOOKS in a bowtie.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2.

When he broke millions of hearts with his soft smile.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

3.

When his hand simply existed.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

I want to hold that hand.

4.

When his smile lit up a room.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

5.

When his eyes pierced my soul.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

6.

When he made me tingly with this tux.


Gregorio Binuya / Everett Collection

7.

When he was dapper as hell, even in a novelty T-shirt.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

He could wear that to our wedding — I don’t even care.

8.

When he rocked a man bun and hearts everywhere exploded.


Monica Schipper / WireImage

9.

When he proved he could confidently wear any pattern.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

10.

When he proved his hair is, indeed, sexy pushed back.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

11.

When he pulled off this turtleneck professor look and made me want to go back to school.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In the wise words of ABBA: “Everybody screamed when I kissed the teacher.”

12.

When he looked effortlessly sexy in sideburns, a mustache, and a silk shirt, which is quite an impressive feat.

13.

When he showed off his best smize and proved he definitely could be America’s next top model.


Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Getty Images

10s across the board, darling!

14.

When he gave the camera this fierce look while rocking colorful hair.


Stoianov / RMLA / BACKGRID

15.

And finally, when his hair was all business in the front, but pure party in the back.


Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

Okay, time to go cool off!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR