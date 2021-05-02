100M euro digital bond was a CBDC test, says Banque de France By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

100M euro digital bond was a CBDC test, says Banque de France

It turns out the 100-million euro digital bond issued by the European Investment Bank earlier this week was actually a trial of a European central bank digital currency.

A Thursday announcement from France’s central bank, Banque de France, revealed the digital bond was settled using a CBDC on a blockchain.