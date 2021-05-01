Zac Efron’s Friend Kyle Sandilands Reveals Truth Behind Actor’s Plastic Surgery Debate

Instagram

Days after a plastic surgeon explains that ‘The Greatest Showman’ star was likely to have dental surgery instead, the radio personality expresses his belief that going under the knife is useless for the actor.

AceShowbiz –

Cold water has been poured on rumors suggesting that Zac Efron has secretly gone under the knife by his good friend. Shortly after the debate whether or not that “The Greatest Showman” star had plastic surgery made its round online, Kyle Sandilands helped to set the record straight by stressing that the actor did not have any work done.

The plastic surgery speculations surfaced when fans noticed that Zac’s jawline looked more defined than it was in the past. Upon seeing the 33-year-old actor’s appearance in “Earth Day! The Musical”, which aired on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, April 21, many complained that he had ruined his face.

On Friday, April 30, Zac’s Australian friend Kyle weighed in on the ongoing rumors. Attempted to shut it down, “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” host discussed the High School Musical star’s appearance with his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson during their show. He stressed that the actor didn’t have any work done. He added, “I would know if he’d had any plastic surgery.”

The radio personality went on to say that undergoing surgery would be useless for the “Baywatch” star because he is already so good-looking. “It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it. Why bother?” he elaborated further.

Kyle chimed in on the debate just a few days after Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon, offered his opinion on Zac’s new look via TikTok. Dr. Anthony said in a video which he posted on Sunday, April 25 that Zac might have had dental surgery, but not plastic surgery as some fans have speculated.

In the clip that has reached over 4 million views, Dr. Anthony said, “Everyone is talking about Zac Efron and how strange he looks. Has he had surgery to reshape his jawline, Botox or fillers?” He then explained, “I don’t think so. I actually think he has had dental surgery, not plastic surgery. That’s why he is swollen [along his jaw]. If you’ve had your wisdom teeth taken out, did you look like this?”