Zac Clark Suggests These as Possible Reasons Why His Mother Unfollowed Fiance Tayshia Adams

Weeks after being hit with breakup rumors when fans noticed his 70-year-old mom stop following his fiancee on social media, ‘The Bachelorette’ alum claims she did not even realize what she did.

AceShowbiz –

Zac Clark has spoken out about why his mother unfollowed his fiance Tayshia Adams. In a new podcast interview, “The Bachelorette” alum offered a number of possible reasons that might lead his mom to stop following “The Bachelor” star on social media.

On Friday, April 30, the 37-year-old opened up about the breakup rumors surfacing in March when speaking on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “There was some s**t with my mom,” he stated. “My mom is 70-years-old, loves a glass of Chardonnay. I call her and I’m like ‘Mom what’s going on, why did you unfollow Tayshia?’ And she’s like, ‘I didn’t unfollow her.’ ”

Recalling on the ripple effect, Zac went on to share, “But, Tayshia has this podcast, ‘Click Bait’. She said, ‘I just kept getting all these things for ‘Click Bait’, and I didn’t know what to do.’ ” The TV personality continued, “[My mother] probably did it accidentally, but you know, these people are out there, sourcing this s**t all day long.”

<br />

Zac and Tayshia got engaged in the final episode of “The Bachelorette”. Since the unfollowing incident, one Bachelor fan account noted that Zac’s mom has re-followed Tayshia.

Tayshia herself has shut down the rumors via Instagram Story on March 15. After waking up to “hundreds of messages” questioning her relationship with Zac since she didn’t wear her engagement ring along with the unfollowing by Zac’s mom, she made it clear the romance between them is still going strong.

Tayshia Adams shut down the breakup rumors via Instagram Story.

“I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol,” the 30-year-old wrote in the Story. She then said in the clip, “OK. What? There’s all these, like, weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don’t know what is happening. But you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand.”

Tayshia recounted, “Ironically enough, as I was showing my hand, like maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger. And all of you – well a lot of you – messaged me like, ‘Don’t lose your ring.’ ” The ex-wife of Josh Bourelle then explained that while she was in Los Angeles, she got her engagement ring re-sized.

“Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and I was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized. So, yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my story, but I also just got my ring sent in and to be cleaned and sized finally,” she noted. “It’s been, like, six months since I’ve had it. So, I should have it again, I don’t know, maybe tomorrow or Wednesday.”