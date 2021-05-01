XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.58923 by 01:21 (05:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 30.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $71.81461B, or 3.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.55588 to $1.62527 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 38.55%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.14556B or 9.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9509 to $1.6352 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 51.70% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,266.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.64% on the day.

was trading at $2,854.84 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.29%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,083.29401B or 48.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $328.76991B or 14.81% of the total cryptocurrency market value.