Warren Buffett touts U.S. economy’s unexpected strength as Berkshire rebounds

Warren Buffett said on Saturday that the U.S. economy is faring far better than he might have predicted early in the coronavirus pandemic and that the improvement is benefiting his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Speaking at Berkshire’s annual meeting, Buffett said the economy has been “resurrected in an extraordinarily effective way” by monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus from the U.S. Congress.

“It did the job,” Buffett said, adding that 85% of the economy is running in “super high gear.”

The annual meeting was held in Los Angeles, where the 90-year-old Buffett joined Berkshire’s 97-year-old vice chairman Charlie Munger, to answer more than three hours of shareholder questions.

Berkshire scrapped for a second year its annual shareholder weekend in its Omaha, Nebraska, hometown, an extravaganza that normally attracts around 40,000 shareholders. Saturday’s meeting was broadcast on Yahoo Finance.

Many of Berkshire’s dozens of operating units have been rebounding as anxiety over COVID-19 lessens, more people get vaccinated, stimulus checks are spent, business restrictions are eased, and confidence about the economy grows.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the U.S. economy, grew at an annualized 6.4% rate from January to March, according to an advance estimate by the government.