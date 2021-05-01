Wanya Morris Responds to Kandi Burruss’ ‘Bad Experience’ Claims With Boyz II Men

Instagram

Recounting the ‘crazy’ moment with the boy group in an Instagram Live, the reality TV star says, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been disrespected like that before in a studio in my life.’

Kandi Burruss didn’t have the best experience with Boyz II Men back in the days when they worked together in the studio. During her interview with Eddie Levert of the O’Jays and his daughter on IG Live, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star recalled the time when the boy group disrespect her.

Kandi first talked about artists that she found easy to work with. “I’ve had a lot of great people that were easy to work with… Once we got into the flow, Destiny’s Child was easy to work with. It was just that initial getting to know each other phase, once we got cool with each other that was amazing,” the Xscape singer said. “TLC, I mean, I had a great relationship. Even after ‘No Scrubs’ I worked with them again on the next album. So, they are like, you know, one of my favorite artists to work with.”

When asked about artists that she was having a hard time while working with, Kandi responded, “U hate to do it, I hate to do it. Ain’t no love lost, I mean, this is 100 years later, so it doesn’t even matter. But yeah, I had a bad experience in the studio with Boyz II Men.”

Recounting the moment, the reality TV star went on to say, “I don’t think I’ve ever been disrespected like that before in a studio in my life. It was crazy, really. But at the end of the day that was a long time ago. Clearly, you know, we’ve moved past that or whatever.”

“It was kind of weird for me, we were friends prior – well, some of us were cool…I knew a few of them. We had hung out different times prior to being in the studio working together. So it was kind of unexpected to me that working together would have that result,” Kandi added. “It wasn’t a good situation.”

Wanya Morris apparently caught wind of Kandi’s remarks and offer the side of his story. Insinuation that Kandi wasn’t happy when the songwriting credits for “Good Guy” was split, Wanya said in an Instagram Live, “We’ve been taught you write [a song] and you split [songwriting credits] down the middle, that way there’s no discrepancies… we’re from the old school. We’re from the ‘aye, you write a lyric, I’ll write a lyric’… It’s really about just building this whole thing together.”

Wanya, however, made sure everyone knows that there was no feud between them. “I have nothing bad to say about Kandi, it’s just we work different,” he explained. “[Kandi] can’t get on here and sing better than Jayna Brown. She can’t get on here and sing better than Liamani [Segura]… but I respect her opinion and I respect what she says.”