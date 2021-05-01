Travis Scott to Bring AstroWorld Festival Back to Houston With Two-Day Expansion

WENN/Instar

The November concerts set to take place at at NRG Park will be curated by the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper around the creative theme ‘Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe’.

Rapper Travis Scott (II) is bringing his AstroWorld festival back to Houston, Texas and adding a day due to overwhelming demand.

The two previous festivals sold out in advance, prompting Scott to make the 2021 event a weekend gig in November at NRG Park.

Scott, who will curate the concerts around the creative theme “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe”, will also headline. The full line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

He launched AstroWorld as a tribute to the amusement park of the same name that was located across the street from the current festival grounds, which Scott attended as a child.

In 2019, the festival became the largest single-day, artist-curated music festival in America, as well as the largest music festival in Scott’s native Houston.

Previous invitees have included Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale next week (May 5). A portion of proceeds will benefit Scott’s nonprofit organization, Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to provide educational access and creative resources for youth in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Scott himself has teased his plan in releasing his latest studio album, “Utopia,” in 2021. In October 2020, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner tweeted, “AFTER THIS TWEET IMMA THROW MY PHONE. IM TURNT. F**K I LOVE YALL SO MUCH. THIS SONG MAKE WE WANNA JUST RUN THREW A WALL AND PUKE !!!!! GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON.”