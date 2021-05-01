Travis Scott Expands 2021 AstroWorld Festival, Gary Numan Plans to Debut New LP at Livestream Gig

Instagram

The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper is expanding his Houston music festival to two days while the ‘Cars’ hitmaker is set to perform his new album ‘Intruder’ live at an online concert.

Rapper Travis Scott is bringing his AstroWorld festival back to Houston, Texas and adding a day due to overwhelming demand.

The two previous festivals sold out in advance, prompting Scott to make the 2021 event a weekend gig in November (21) at NRG Park.

Scott, who will curate the concerts around the creative theme “Open Your Eyes to a Whole New Universe,” will also headline.

The full line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

He launched AstroWorld as a tribute to the amusement park of the same name that was located across the street from the current festival grounds, which Scott attended as a child.

In 2019, the festival became the largest single-day, artist-curated music festival in America, as well as the largest music festival in Scott’s native Houston.

Previous invitees have included Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale next week (05May21).

Meanwhile, Gary Numan will perform tracks from his new album “Intruder” during a global livestream launch gig.

The singer will drop his latest collection on 21 May (21) and, in support of the LP, he’ll hit the stage on 17 June for a special performance.

“I have big news. We will be performing a one off, global online concert premiere of my brand new album Intruder on June 17th for you, wherever you are in the world,” the “Cars” hitmaker announced in a social media post.

“This will be the very first time the album has been performed live anywhere, and the set will include songs from throughout my career.”

Fans who pre-order the album, and subscribers to Gary’s email newsletter, will receive a link to purchase tickets at a discounted rate on 5 May.

Standard access will be available at full price from 6 May onwards, For more information, click here: garynuman.tmstor.es.