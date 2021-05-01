Too Hot to Handle season 2: When are new episodes being released on Netflix?

Too Hot to Handle is returning to Netflix soon, having been renewed for a second season.

The first eight-episode series was inspired by the classic Seinfeld episode “The Contest”, and saw contestants forced to abstain from sexual contact for weeks in order to win a prize kitty of up to $100,000 (£73,000).

The show went down well with viewers, who lauded its “trashy” premise and compared it favourably to Love Island.

Too Hot to Handle season two is set to be released on the streaming service starting in June 2021, following the conclusion of popular reality series The Circle.

The Circle has been releasing new episodes on a weekly basis from 14 April to 5 May, and Too Hot to Handle is expected to follow a similar format.

Recommended

Netflix data showed the first series managed to reel in 51 million views last year.

One of the show’s stars was recently fined nearly £3,000 for being abusive to staff on a BA flight and refusing to wear a mask.

Two other of the show’s stars were also arrested for their behaviour on the flight, which was transporting the stars back to the UK from the Caribbean, where they had been filming the dating show.