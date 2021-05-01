Ten Celebrities Who Get Candid About Fertility Issues

Pexels/Negative Space

It’s been a dream for most women to become a mother, though the journey to the motherhood is not always easy. Millions of people, including celebrities, struggle with infertility and some of them have been candid with their issues.

By sharing their fertility struggles with fans, those stars appear to be hoping that it will somehow give more insights how others can deal with the problems. Discussing the matter publicly also allows them to tell fellow women who face the same issue that they are not alone.

These are stars who open up about their struggle in fertility.

1. Bryce Dallas Howard Instagram Bryce Dallas Howard shared that she turned to a Maori spiritual healer as she struggled to conceive her first child. “I was really struggling and having some challenges,” the “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” star told Entertainment Tonight in a 2018 interview. “I learned that I was going to need minor surgery in order to conceive.” Instead of undergoing a surgery, Bryce shared that she found the answer for her struggle through Maori sessions. Of the Maori leader, she said, “Instantly, without me saying anything, he saw what was going on and explained the situation. He did very physical, rigorous body work, and there was a midwife there who helped me breathe through the experience.” Just as she wished, Bryce got pregnant with her and husband Seth Gabel’s first child shortly after the session. “We weren’t even trying! His session healed me completely,” Bryce gushed.

2. Lena Dunham Instagram Lena Dunham opened up about the harsh fact that she’ll never have a biological child of her own in a vurnerable essay for Harper’s Magazine back in November 2020. “The moment I lost my fertility I started searching for a baby,” she wrote, recalling her decision to undergo a hysterectomy at 31. “After almost two decades of chronic pain caused by endometriosis and its little-studied ravages, I had my uterus, my cervix, and one of my ovaries removed. Before then, motherhood had seemed likely but not urgent, as inevitable as growing out of jean shorts, but in the days after my surgery, I became keenly obsessed with it.” Three years later, Lena found out about IVF, saying, “If we successfully harvested them, they might be fertilized with donor sperm and carried to term by a surrogate.” Unfortunately, the doctor told her that they “were unable to fertilize any of the eggs.”

3. Tyra Banks Instagram One of Tyra Banks‘ dreams is having children. “Since I was 24, I used to say every year, ‘I will have kids in three years,’ ” so the “America’s Next Top Model” creator and host said to PEOPLE. In 2015, Tyra shared about her IVF journey on FabLife show, saying, “I’m so tired of seeing on my social media, Why don’t you have kids? Why don’t you have kids? You don’t know what I’m going through, you have no idea. It is really difficult. I have had some not-so-happy, traumatic moments.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” host eventually welcomed her and her boyfriend Erik Esla’s first son via assisted reproductive technology (ART) and surrogacy. Tyra announced the arrival of their son York Banks Asla on Instagram in January 2016, writing, “As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone.” <br />

4. Dylan Dreyer Instagram Dylan Dreyer is a happy mom of two, but her pregnancy journey was far from easy. The “Today” co-host wrote for Glamour, “After Calvin was born, I’d found out that at 37, I had about as many eggs left as someone in their mid-40s. On top of that, I’d had some uterine scarring and a subsequent surgery–the odds weren’t great.” The situation led her to suffer miscarriage when she was pregnant for the second time. “To go from that high of finding out we were pregnant to this extreme low–right before I had to go into work–it was like a nightmare come true,” she said of that time. “You doubt yourself. What did I do wrong? I thought back on everything I’d done over the past several weeks: Did I walk too much? Did I exercise too much? Should I not have done this or that? I even thought of a moment a couple of days earlier when my brother had playfully thrown a snowball at my back,” she added. The miscarriage didn’t stop her from trying though as she started IVF in May 2019. Two months later, Dylan and husband Brian Fichera announced that they’re expecting their second child.

5. Emma Roberts Instagram Emma Roberts is one of the many women out there who are struggling to conceive a baby. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2020, the “American Horror Story” actress opened up about her tough journey to finally become a mom when she was pregnant with a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. “A few years ago, I learned that I’ve had undiagnosed endometriosis since I was a teenager,” she shared. “When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong. But I started opening up to other women, and all of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids. I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all,” the actress went on to say. Emma welcomed her and Garrett’s first child, a child named Rhodes, on December 27 of that year.

6. Nicole Kidman Instagram Nicole Kidman had a “roller-coaster ride” with fertility problems. Talking about welcoming her and husband Keith Urban‘s second child in December 2010 to a “gestational carrier,” the Oscar-winning actress said, “Having given birth and then … seeing my child being born this way, the love I felt for our surrogate… she was the most wonderful woman to do this for us.” “I get emotional even talking about it because I’m so grateful to her,” she went on to reveal on Nine Network’s “60 Minutes” program. “Anyone knows the disappointment, the pain and the loss that you go through trying and struggling with fertility … [it] is such a big thing. I’ve had a roller-coaster ride with fertility.”

7. Jaime King Instagram Jaime King was diagnosed with endometriosis, adenomyosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in addition to an ectopic pregnancy at the age 28, leading to five miscarriages. “Dear Friends- I wrote a post regarding my personal journey with conceiving my son & after. I just saw it was off my Instagram & I deleted it unintentionally. The stories and comments that were shared were profoundly moving,” said the “Hart of Dixie” star. “I hope that not only as women but men as well, keep an open dialogue going about these issues & spread awareness to young women in pain, families struggling privately & all women hurting in any way, shape or form in this area,” the actress said, adding, “I want social media to be the change of honesty and true connection #youarenotalone. I love you, I support you and I am here for you.”

8. Gabrielle Union Instagram Gabrielle Union detailed her battle with infertility in her memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine”. The “Bring It On” star, who went through years of failed IVF cycles and around nine miscarriages, penned on the book, “On those days where I felt like I was circling the drain emotionally, physically, spiritually, I allowed myself to have a freaking moment. If I needed to put on ‘Beaches’ and cry along with Bette Midler, I did that. I allowed myself to be a freaking human.” The actress, however, told others to keep find hope. “Fertility issues strike so many people,” the wife of Dwyane Wade said on “Today“. “You do not have to be lurking in the shadows, going to your doctor’s appointment in full disguise. You are not defective. You are part of a very, very, very large community that understands every step you have been through. There is hope.” Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kaavia James, in November 7, 2018 via surrogate.

9. Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian is no stranger to sharing things with her online devotees. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who shares four children with rapper Kanye West, revealed that she suffered from preeclampsia during her first two pregnancies and placenta accreta during two childbirths and underwent five operations to fix internal damage. That prompted her to opt for surrogates for their two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm West. She revealed that after giving birth to North, it was difficult for her to conceive again. “After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left,” Kim said at the time. “I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it.”