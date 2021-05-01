T-Pain Crushes ‘Call of Duty’ Racist Players After They Use N-Word and Mock Black Lives Matter

Instagram

The ‘5 O’Clock’ star destroys a team of players during a heated ‘Call of Duty’ session after they attacked him with racial slurs and used offensive word when referring to Black Lives Matter.

Rapper T-Pain has hit back at the racists who play videogames online by destroying a team of them during a heated “Call of Duty” session on Twitch.

The star took to TikTok and posted footage he titled “T-Pain vs. Racists” to show followers just how dark and offensive gaming can be.

“One of these motherf**kers is on that n**ga s**t and I want all of ’em,” Pain said while blasting away at his anonymous opponents. “I want every single f**king one of ’em.”

After taking down the whole team, the satisfied rapper laughed, “Ladies and gentlemen, looks like the n**gas win… Stupid idiots!”

Before the match started, the racists verbally attacked T-Pain, calling him the N-word multiple times, while a number of the players stated, “F**k Black Lives Matter.”

T-Pain previously took to TikTok to let his online devotees know about his “stupid” gaffe on Instagram.

“I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me,” he wrote on his video before adding, “Dude is that fergie?! Smh,” when the clip showed that the “Fergalicious” hitmaker mentioned him in an Instagram Story.

T-Pain apologized to “everybody on this list and the hundreds of others i couldn’t fit in this video. These are just i haven’t checked and replied to.” Concluding his clip, the rapper wrote, “Yup……. I’m stupid.”

The people accidentally getting snubbed by T-Pain included Keri Hilson and Viola Davis

He also ignored Jamie Foxx, but the two quickly linked up. “@iamjamiefoxx showed out in the studio last night for sure. Thank you for having me bro,” T-Pain posted their studio session.