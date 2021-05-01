Staking giant Lido looks to bring services to Solana By Cointelegraph

One of the largest ETH 2.0 and Terra staking services is now looking to expand to other proof-of-stake chains, starting with upstart layer 1 Solana.

In a proposal today on Lido’s governance forums, crypto infrastructure provider Chorus One laid out a plan to build “a liquid staking token (for now: stSOL) that will accrue staking rewards and represent staking positions with Lido validators on Solana,” similar to Lido’s current interest-accruing stETH token.