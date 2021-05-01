Home Business Several factors power ETH all-time high push By Cointelegraph

Several factors power ETH all-time high push By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
0

Ethereum breaks away: Several factors power ETH all-time high push

After a recent slump across cryptocurrency markets, Ether has surged to new all-time highs off the back of a number of important events and metrics. Overall, 2021 promises to be a crucial year for the blockchain as developers continue to work toward the network’s integration with Eth2, which will see the blockchain part ways with its original proof-of-work consensus algorithm in favor of the touted energy and cost-efficient proof-of-stake consensus.

While the technical details may not concern many day-to-day Ether (ETH) users and traders, the recent price action of ETH, coupled with a number of significant events, suggests that the momentum that has led to ETH hitting a new all-time high at the end of April could continue for some time.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©