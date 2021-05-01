Several factors power ETH all-time high push By Cointelegraph

Ethereum breaks away: Several factors power ETH all-time high push
After a recent slump across cryptocurrency markets, Ether has surged to new all-time highs off the back of a number of important events and metrics. Overall, 2021 promises to be a crucial year for the blockchain as developers continue to work toward the network’s integration with Eth2, which will see the blockchain part ways with its original proof-of-work consensus algorithm in favor of the touted energy and cost-efficient proof-of-stake consensus.
While the technical details may not concern many day-to-day Ether (ETH) users and traders, the recent price action of ETH, coupled with a number of significant events, suggests that the momentum that has led to ETH hitting a new all-time high at the end of April could continue for some time.
