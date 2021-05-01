SEC enforcement chief steps down just days after appointment By Cointelegraph

SEC enforcement chief steps down just days after appointment
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission new enforcement chief, Alex Oh, has resigned from her position with the SEC just days after taking the role.
According to an official SEC announcement, Oh stepped down for personal reasons. However, in Oh’s resignation letter to Chairman Gary Gensler — as seen by Bloomberg — the former enforcement chief revealed she was stepping down to avoid becoming a distraction as she deals with controversies arising from a case she worked in the past.
