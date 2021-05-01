Sean Hayes to Grill Guests About Their Health Issues in Hypochondria-Inspired Podcast

WENN/FayesVision

Less than a year after venturing to the audio series world, the ‘Will and Grace’ star teams up with Doctor Priyanka Wali for a new podcast titled ‘HypochondriActor’.

AceShowbiz –

“Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes is set to launch a new health-related audio series inspired by his hypochondria.

The actor is obsessed with his own medical problems, many of them imagined, so he has teamed up with Doctor Priyanka Wali, who is also a comedienne, to grill guests about their ailments on the podcast, titled “HypochondriActor”.

“I did this for free medical advice,” the star, who confessed he’s definitely a “hyopchondriac”, joked to Variety. “I constantly think about everything that’s wrong with my body. You can literally say any part of my body on the inside or outside, and I’ll probably have a story about it.”

Sean detailed some of his messiest medical issues to date, including the time he was “swallowing all this blood because it’s coming out of my nose like a bath tub faucet [tap],” and his current battle with painful foot condition plantar fasciitis.

“I’m an open book,” he added. “My favorite part of talk shows are when people come on and they talk about their medical issues, because I think it connects us.”

“If you’re suffering from an ailment that they’re talking about, it makes you feel like you’re not alone. Maybe it normalizes it and gives you hope.”

<br />

The new venture isn’t Hayes’ first podcast – he launched another, “Smartless”, with pals Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, last summer (2020). About this audio series, he recalled, “Jason and I were hanging out right before the pandemic and we sent an email to Will asking him if he wanted to host a podcast together – without a question mark.”

“HypochondriActor” debuts on May 5.