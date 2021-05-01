Rufus Wainwright to Stage Special Judy Garland Tribute Concert to Mark Her 99th Birthday

Instagram

The musician behind 2007’s ‘Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall’ will stream his digital performance from Capitol Studios in Los Angeles where he is joined by Kristin Chenoweth and Renee Zellweger.

AceShowbiz –

Singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright will honor Judy Garland on her birthday with a special digital performance of his popular tribute concert.

The musician recreated Garland’s famed gig at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in 1961 for his own 2007 showcase, titled “Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall”, and to mark what would have been the late icon’s 99th birthday on June 10, Wainwright is staging the gig once more for fans to view online.

The pre-recorded event, which airs at 8 P.M. ET, will be streamed from Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, where he got to use the same microphone as Garland once did.

Fans will see him joined onstage by Kristin Chenoweth, and virtually by his singer sister Martha Wainwright, who was beamed in from Montreal, Canada.

And there was one very special person making up the intimate audience – actress Renee Zellweger, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Garland in 2019 biopic “Judy“.

Announcing the one-off show, which will close out his current series of virtual gigs, known as the “Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!”, the star said, “The American Songbook and Judy Garland’s famed 1961 Carnegie Hall concert gave me a lot of hope after 9/11 and lead [sic] to the idea for my first song by song recreation of that show at the same venue.”

“It felt fitting to do the entire set again as the dazzling finale of my Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective and hopefully the beginning of the finale of this global pandemic.”

“Once again, these songs revealed their healing power,” he continued. “To be able to sing them in front of Renee, to sing with Kristin Chenoweth and still have my sister Martha be part of these shows was particularly meaningful, although to sing them into the very microphone that Judy used for her recordings at Capitol Studios was the most mind-blowing.”

<br />

His special guests were equally as thrilled about the show.

“I’ve been wanting my moment with Rufus forever. It’s finally happening!” gushed Chenoweth, while Zellweger added, “I am still awed by Rufus’ voice just as I was 22 years ago in a friend’s living room where I heard him perform for the first time.”

“Witnessing Rufus do the entire Judy Garland Carnegie Hall show was the most special day and I loved sharing the time.”

To celebrate the occasion, the first complete performance of the “Rufus Does Judy” tribute in five years, the musician has teamed up with his friend and fashion designer Michael Kors to create a limited edition T-shirt commemorating the birthday tribute, with proceeds benefitting the LGBTQ human rights organization, OutRight Action International, until the end of June, which is also Pride Month 2021.

For tickets, visit Veeps.