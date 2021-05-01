Prince William and Prince Harry Haven’t Mended Their Strained Relationship

WENN/John Rainford

Even after reuniting in the U.K. earlier this month, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex ‘definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet.’

AceShowbiz –

It seems like it will take a long way to go for Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship to be back to what it uses to be. If a new report is to believed, the warring royal brothers have yet to mend their relationship which is further strained following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle‘s bombshell interview.

A source notes to Us Weekly, “Harry did speak to William while he was in the U.K., so in that respect, they made some progress.” However, the insider goes on to say that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex “definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet.”

It was previously reported that Harry. who retuned to his home country earlier this month to attend grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, returned to the U.S. without having a one-on-one talk with neither Prince Charles and Prince William. The only time the trio sat down was allegedly when they had a three-way “clear-the-air talk” at Harry’s U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, April 17 following Prince Philip’s funeral.

A source claimed that Charles and William didn’t want to talk to Harry unless there were witnesses. The source explained that the Duke of Cornwell and the Duke of Cambridge feared their words might get twisted and then leak out from Harry’s camp.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that Harry felt “regretful” and “embarassed” over the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which he publicly attacked his family. “Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals — and used the interview to get it out,” Duncan Larcombe, the author of “Prince Harry: The Inside Story”, claimed. “But after returning home, I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward.”

However, Harry’s complicated feelings are allegedly totally different from Meghan’s as the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “elated” and “in her element” living in California. The royal biographer noted that “her dream was always LA. So these two feelings — Meghan excited for their future and Harry nostalgic for his old life — are bound to cause tension for them.”