Planned Measures Not Enough to Meet EU Carbon Target

By Felicia Aminoff

(BloombergNEF) — The European Commission’s Green Deal, unveiled in December 2019, aims to set the EU on course for a regional net-zero economy by 2050. EU leaders have agreed to increase the bloc’s 2030 emissions reduction goal from 40% (from 1990 levels) to 55%. EU member states have submitted their final energy and climate plans over 2019-2020, but measures outlined in these plans are not enough to meet the new emissions goal. BNEF expects pressure to increase on member states to boost their renewables goals.

