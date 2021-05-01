Oscar Winner Olympia Dukakis Passes Away at 89

YouTube

The Academy Award-winning actress has passed away at the age of 89 at her home in New York City after the star struggled with ‘failing health’ for ‘many months.’

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died, aged 89.

The “Moonstruck” star passed away at her home in New York City on Saturday (01May21).

Her death has been confirmed by her brother, Apollo, on his Facebook page. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her (husband) Louis (Zorich).”

As well as “Moonstruck”, the beloved actress’ movie credits include the “Look Who’s Talking” films, “Mr. Holland’s Opus“, “Steel Magnolias“, “I Love Trouble“, and “Picture Perfect“, while she also portrayed the enigmatic Anna Madrigal in the TV adaptations of “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” books, picking up an Emmy nod for her role.

Dukakis earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

Born in 1931 to Greek immigrants, she graduated from Boston University and began an impressive stage career in New York City, making her theatre debut in 1962’s “The Aspern Papers“.

A theatre legend, Dukakis and her husband founded the Charles Playhouse in her native Boston, Massachusetts and the Whole Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, where they appeared together in multiple productions.

According to Deadline, Olympia also taught drama at New York University.

Tributes are pouring in for the late actress following her passing.

Cher tweeted, “Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We ALL The Time. She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her ‘Handsome Talented,Husband.’ I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One.”

Viola Davis wrote, “RIP Olympia Dukakis…the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

George Takei penned, “Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia.”