Oil Demand in India Drops as Brutal Virus Wave Convulses Nation

(Bloomberg) — India’s Covid-19 crisis has pummeled demand for transport fuels to the lowest in several months, highlighting the risks for energy consumption amid an uneven global recovery from the pandemic.

April sales of gasoline — used in cars and motorcycles — fell to 2.14 million tons to the lowest since August, according to preliminary data from officials with direct knowledge of the matter. Sales of diesel, a bellwether for economic activity, was a tad higher than February, which had two fewer days. If that’s factored in, then monthly sales of the country’s most-used fuel last month would have been the lowest since October.

Leading oil producers, including members of the OPEC+ cartel, as well as traders have been tracking the devastation across the country, which has been assailed by a record wave of coronavirus infections. Lockdowns and curfews in states and cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have curbed mobility and stoked speculation that the nation’s refiners will cut back on crude purchases.

Despite India’s predicament, Brent gained in April as investors bet recoveries elsewhere, principally the U.S., China and Europe, would lift overall demand. Against that backdrop, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to relax supply curbs from this month, while warning the virus wave in India and other nations may derail the recovery.