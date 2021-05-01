Nvidia again limiting crypto mining on its RTX-3060 gaming graphics card By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Graphics card giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:) is quietly reintroducing a hash rate limiter on its RTX 3060 series graphics cards in an effort to disincentivize cryptocurrency miners.

On Thursday, the company issued the GeForce 466.27 driver that reintroduces RTX 3060 crypto mining limiter.

GeForce 466.27 driver release notes. Source: Nvidia
GeForce RTX 3060 new PCI Device ID in 466.27 drivers. Source: VideoCardz